Kiara Advani reveals if female actors can be friends, says 'we understand each other' due to similar events.

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With one film making noise at the box office, Kiara is already prepping up for her second film JugJugg Jeeyo's release. While Kiara shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in BB2, she will be seen onscreen with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in her upcoming release. In a recent chat with Cosmo India, Kiara was asked about her equation with female actors.

When asked if female actors can be friends, Kiara believed in it. She said, "I believe so. And I say that because I am a girl’s girl. I am most comfortable around my girlfriends, and around other women. Most of my friends in the industry are people I have worked with—my directors and co-actors—because I end up spending so much time with them."

Kiara also was all for women supporting women. She said, "Whenever I watch the film of a contemporary, and if I really like it, I’ll get her number to tell her how good she was, even if I do not know her. That’s happened with me as well, when other actresses have reached out to me, even those I do not know, to tell me how much they enjoyed my work. It is so motivating to receive this kind of support. All of us inspire each other. When I watch someone performing incredibly, it only makes me want to up my game...to do better, take risks, try new genres."

She further added, "There is nothing better than women supporting women. It uplifts one’s morale. We understand each other because we go through or have gone through similar experiences. And if we don’t root for each other, who will?"

Kiara's next film JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the big screen on 24 June, 2022.

