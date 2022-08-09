Kiara Advani reveals Kabir Singh's slap scene was 'blown out of proportion': For me it's a love story

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, she captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Meanwhile, talking about her 2019 released film Kabir Singh which also starred Shahid Kapoor, received mixed reviews because of a scene in which Kabir slaps Preeti, Advani's character and it became the talk of the town overnight.

Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara talked about the slap scene in Kabir Singh and said that it was 'blown out of proportion.' She said that for her it is a love story, "The thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life." the Lust Stories actress said. Kiara added that relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated or has not been respectful of the other person, or has slapped someone. However, for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether.

Further, Kiara said that as for Preeti, after that slap in the movie she leaves Kabir, which people don't see and forget about it. "The fact that she went back to him, had a few sections of people saying ‘oh she shouldn’t have gone back’. But I feel that this is what made heart at the end and that’s what love does. Although at the end of the day it’s just a film and just a story," the actress said.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani talked about Kabir Singh's sequel and said: “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part.” Murad Khetani agrees, “Yes, the character is so popular that we should think of a story for him.” Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani spotted outside rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra’s house a day after they return from Dubai; PICS