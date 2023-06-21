Kiara Advani reveals Kartik Aaryan made her wait on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets: ‘I used to scold him’

The blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together on the big screen once again in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which will release in theatres in a few days. Prior to this, Kiara and Kartik shared screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and their pairing was loved by one and all. Today, Kiara and Kartik arrived for the launch of the song Sun Sajni from their film Satyaprem Ki Katha, and they looked absolutely stunning. At the song launch, they spoke about their experience working together again in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara revealed that this time Kartik didn’t make her wait on set for too long unlike last time, while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kiara Advani reveals Kartik Aaryan made her wait on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets

At the song launch event, Kiara Advani said that thankfully, Kartik didn’t make her wait on the set of Satyaprem Ki Katha like he did when shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She said that they have both grown a lot professionally, as well as personally, from the time they were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to now. “I used to scold Kartik, would tell him not to come late this time over and make me wait. We have grown, I feel. That was a different film,” said Kiara.

She further added that Satyaprem Ki Katha required them to surrender more to their characters. She added that she didn’t see him as Kartik Aaryan, and neither did he see her as Kiara. Instead, they both saw each other as Sattu and Katha. “There was never a feeling of what has happened in the past. As you work with someone you know how an actor reacts but here we couldn’t predict as we both didn’t know what our lines were going to be,” said Kiara.

The song Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha was unveiled today. Sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa, its music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. Before this, other tracks such as Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and Gujju Pataka were released from the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a musical drama directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film will release in theatres on 29th June 2023.

