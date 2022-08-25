Kiara Advani reveals sharing a love-hate relationship with Kartik Aaryan on KWK7: We've had many ups and downs

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 with the movie Fugly. However, she captured the limelight only after her impressive performance in the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Kiara. Recently, the actress graced the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Kiara Advani with whom she shares a love-hate relationship with her co-stars. To which, she took Kartik Aaryan's name and said: "We have had many ups and downs. Sometimes we will quarrel and we won't talk. He is also a very sweet guy, he is very sweet. We have had a great working equation as well." To note, Kiara and Kartik were seen together in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Their on-screen chemistry was quite appreciated by the audience and critics.

Yet again, Kiara and Kartik will be reuniting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the occasion of Kiara's birthday recently, Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem.#SatyapremKiKatha." It is touted as a musical saga and is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Apart from this, Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar with Ram Charan.

