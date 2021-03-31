  1. Home
Kiara Advani reveals she got to know Sidharth Malhotra 'really well' during Shershaah shoot: He is intelligent

Actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured to be together for quite some time. The duo will be soon seen in Shershaah and ahead of it, Kiara opened up about Sidharth in a chat.
An actor duo, dating rumours about whom have been coming in for the longest time, is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two have been spotted together a couple of times in the city and soon, will be seen in a film, Shershaah. While Kiara has been frequently snapped as she drops by Sidharth's place, fans have been excited to see them together on the big screen. Ahead of that, Kiara has opened up about Sidharth in a recent chat. 

In a chat with Filmfare, Kiara spoke about Sidharth and how she really got to know him. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star added that while shooting Shershaah with Sidharth, she got to know the actor 'really well.' Further, she lauded his intelligence when it came to scripts and editing work. Kiara also revealed that the Shershaah actor was quite 'focussed' when it came to film work. Earlier, in the same chat with Filmfare, Kiara had revealed about her last date being 2 months back and left fans curious to know more about it. 

Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits
Kiara Advani

Talking about Sidharth, Kiara said, "Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah.  He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focussed when it comes to his work." 

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth were last seen together at a family lunch back in January 2021. Photos of the two making their way to the same restaurant separately came in back then and made heads turn. On the work front, their film, Shershaah has finally got a release date. It is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on July 2, 2021. 

