Kiara Advani reveals she has a ‘fetish’ for cups; Shares childhood video of sipping water from Cinderella cup

Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani shares a childhood video where she is seen sipping water from a Cinderella cup; Take a look

Right from her debut film Fugly to Good Newwz, Kiara Advani has come a long way and earned her fair share of fans and followers plainly on the basis of her hard work. Now, in today’s time and age, when all of us are in quarantine, Kiara often, treats her fans to her candid photos and videos on social media. And today, Kiara Advani shared an adorable childhood video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen having water in her favourite Cinderella cup. While watching the video, Kiara recorded it and shared it with her Instafam and in the video, this Kalank actress can be heard saying, “had fetish for cups since the childhood.” Alongside the video, she wrote, “#thewonderyears doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella” Well, just like all of us, even Kiara was obsessed with Cinderella.

Amidst the lockdown, while some celebs are washing utensils and cleaning fans, Kiara Advani has been thoroughly enjoying her quarantine time with her family, and also, the actress has been pursuing her love for sketching. A few days back, Kiara Advani shared her sketch on Instagram story and captioned her story as, “saw this on insta and tried my hands at it…back to sketching.” Also, Kiara has been working out at home because by self admission, she is a fitness lover, and in a recent video that had gone viral on social media, she was seen running on the treadmill.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laxmmi Bomb opposite . Also, Kiara Advani will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik Aaryan were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to the cine bodies stalling all shootings, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.

Check out the childhood video of Kiara Advani sipping water from her Cinderella cup:

