Kiara Advani REVEALS she is old school when it comes to love; Says 'I am a die hard romantic'

Kiara Advani opens up about dating apps, her idea of love and her character in Indoo Ki Jawaani. Read to know more.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has got a chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones and family and has also given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and much more. Among all, after trying her hands in sketching Kiara Advani has been sharing a few throwback videos from her childhood for fans on social media. Kiara who was last seen in Good Newwz and Guilty was all set to return to the screen in June with Indoo Ki Jawaani.

But due to the lockdown, we are not sure when the movie will be releasing now. In Indoo Ki Jawaani, Kiara portrays the role of Indoo Gupta a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about being on any of the dating apps in real, Kiara said that she has never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks. Talking about love, the Good Newwz actress said that she is old-school when it comes to love. She likes to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. She is a die-hard romantic and believes in true love. Talking again about the dating apps, the Indoo Ki Jawaani actress said, “It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it’s great wherever you meet your soulmate, the medium doesn't matter."

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah being readied for a digital release?)

Revealing about her character Indoo in Indoo Ki Jawaani, Kiara said that she plays this small-town girl who is just discovering this online dating app. She can totally relate to her as their idea of love is quite similar.

For the uninitiated, directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Indoo Ki Jawaani also features Aditya Seal. The film was officially announced on 27 May 2019 by Kiara on social media. Principal photography commenced on 23 October 2019 in Lucknow and was wrapped up on 22 November 2019. The film was scheduled to be released theatrically on 5 June 2020, however, the new release date shall be announced after the lockdown.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×