Kiara Advani reveals she used to pray for THIS one thing before stepping into Bollywood

Kiara Advani came under the spotlight with her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh. Since then it has been an uphill journey for the actress as she bagged Good Newwz and her web series on Netflix titled Guilty. The actress is also working with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra in Shershaah which will be hitting the screens this year. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Kiara revealed that bagging such different roles has been one of her biggest achievements and that she just got lucky.

Kiara, who recently played the character of a college student in Guilty, said she used to pray to not get stereotyped. "When I had started my career, I used to pray to not get stereotyped. I used to see actresses and put them in boxes. Whatever films I was offered, they were very different from each other. So it was not a conscious choice but something that I had hoped for. These films came to me, I wasn't chasing a different role. I just got different offers. I just got lucky that people didn't put me in a bracket."

Reflecting on the success of Kabir Singh, Kiara said, "The minute Kabir Singh became the film that it did, and people believed that she is Preeti, Good Newwz came and they were like but she can also be a Punjabi like Monica. Now the response has been very positive with Guilty. I’m hoping they love Nanki for the character that she is. Being versatile for an actor is your longest yearning."

Kiara's character in Good Newwz was much loved. The actress will next be seen in Shershaah and is currently shooting for Bhool Bulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

