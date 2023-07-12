Kiara Advani REVEALS Sidharth Malhotra didn't want them to share 'wedding stuff' on social media; Here's why

Bollywood's much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony this year, have been the talk of the town. The charming duo has captivated the hearts of millions with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Fans and admirers have showered them with immense love and adoration, eagerly following every detail of their relationship. However, in a surprising revelation, Kiara Advani has disclosed that Sidharth had reservations about sharing their 'wedding stuff' on social media.

Kiara Advani on why Sidharth Malhotra is 'too private'

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year. The Shershah co-stars never made their relationship public and only announced the news of the wedding after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. They posted a photo from their wedding on social media and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead". Later, their fans were treated with more photos and videos of the couple's special day. According to a recent interview with Kiara Advani, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress divulged that the couple had a debate regarding whether or not to share their wedding moments with their fans on social media platforms. “He didn’t want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted. That video that we posted, there was a lot of debate about it. Sid is a very private person. He is a bit too private,” shared Kiara.

Take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding life

Sidharth and Kiara have been the most loved couple and they hogged the limelight with their cute antics since their wedding. From stylish public appearances to PDA, the lovebirds never shy away to show how much they are in love with each other. Recently, at a public event, Sidharth called Kiara his 'most prized treasure'. Talking about his married life, he shared, "Abhi abhi shaadi hui hai, main bahut khush hoon (I got married recently. I am very happy)."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara is currently basking in the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha which also features Kartik Aryaan. Sidharth will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

