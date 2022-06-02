Kiara Advani reveals what she is looking for in her partner; Sidharth Malhotra are you listening?

Kiara Advani has been on a roll of late. After basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, the actress is now gearing up for the release of her much awaited family drama JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. This Raj Mehta’s directorial deals with post marital issues and marks Kiara’s first collaboration with Varun. As the Kabir Singh actress is busy promoting the movie, Kiara has now spilled beans about what exactly she is looking for in her partner.

Talking to Cosmopolitan India, Kiara believes that trust, understanding, loyalty, respect and a great sense of humour are the key things she is seeking in her partner. “I’d want someone who just makes me feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take me for granted,” she added. Furthermore, the Shershaah actress also shared a golden advise about a healthy relationship and emphasised that communication is very important in a relationship. Kiara stated, “There should be no egos. I feel the worst thing you can do in a relationship is to allow your ego to come in the way. For me, a healthy relationship is one where there is clear, respectful communication. You need to accept each other for who you are and nurture that”.

Interestingly, Kiara has been making the headlines for her personal front as well. She is said to be dating Sidharth Malhotra for a while now. In fact, their onscreen chemistry had set the screens on fire. And with Kiara spilling beans about a healthy relationship, we wonder if Sidharth is listening.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara will be seen in RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal.

