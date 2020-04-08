Kiara Advani revisits her love for sketching during COVID 19 lockdown and we are in awe of her skills

Kiara Advani has been trying to make the most of the quarantine break as she hones her sketching skills.

As we are all stuck in our homes during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, it has also given us time to, spend time with our loved one, introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Amid this, several celebrities have been going back to an old hobby which they haven’t been doing owing to their hectic schedule, be it cooking, dancing, painting etc. Amid this, Kiara Advani has also decided to revisit her hobby and can’t stop gushing about it.

Sharing an interesting update of our quarantine break, the Kabir Singh actress revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching these days. Kiara even posted a picture of her sketch which features a woman who was looking over her shoulder. Although it was evident that she was honing her skills with the pencil but she had perfectly managed to draw the sketch leaving us in awe of her skills. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress captioned the image as, “Saw this on insta and tried my hand on it. Back to sketching.”

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s sketching skills:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She has been shooting for Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the lockdown. Besides, the diva will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb with and starrer Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil war.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More