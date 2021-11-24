Kiara Advani roots for Shahid Kapoor in Jersey trailer; His reply to Kabir Singh’s 'Preeti Ji' is unmissable

A trailer that has been in the headlines over the past 24 hours is Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film is all set to release next month and the trailer of the film was launched on Tuesday. Many celebs watched the Kabir Singh star nail his act in Jersey trailer as well and one of them was his co-star Kiara Advani. On Wednesday, Kiara also penned a sweet note for Shahid and Mrunal on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared the trailer featuring her former Kabir Singh co-star Shahid and lauded his performance in the same. Not just this, she expressed that his fans missed him on the big screen. Kiara wrote, "The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey! I know how special this film is to you. @Mrunalthakur You are just so lovely on-screen. Love and best wishes to the entire team." The sweet note left Shahid in awe of his Kabir Singh co-star. He too responded and wrote, "Till we meet again Preeti ji."

Take a look:

Apart from Kiara, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and other celebs also lauded Shahid's phenomenal act in the Jersey trailer. The film is an official remake of Nani starrer Jersey. The trailer showcased Shahid's journey of a comeback on the field as a cricketer for his son. It received a lot of rave reviews from fans of the Kabir Singh actor. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill and Allu Aravind Productions. It is all set to release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor serves a lesson in 'waking up and posing' as he soaks up the sun in style