Kiara Advani on rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra: We get along very well & he's always fun to be around

It has been a while since and Kiara Advani's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town. Whenever the two have been spotted together in the city, it has made their shippers extremely excited. Now, the gorgeous Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has finally commented on her bond with Sidharth in a recent chat with a portal and called him one of her 'closest friends' in the industry. The rumours of their relationship grew stronger when Kiara was spotted several times at Sidharth's residence.

In a chat with Etimes, Kiara was asked about Sidharth and her bond. About it, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress revealed that she finds him 'extremely driven and focused' when it comes to his work. On the personal bond that she shares with him, Kiara said that they got along well with each other. Talking about him, Kiara told the portal, "We got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around."

Recently, on Kiara's birthday, Sidharth wished her in the sweetest way and well, that grabbed the eyeballs of their fans on social media. Not just this, Kiara celebrated her birthday with Sidharth as well and the photos surfaced on social media.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and . The actress also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , and Anil Kapoor. Fans have been excited to see Kiara with Varun in the rom-com about a married couple. It is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by 's Dharma Productions. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and .

