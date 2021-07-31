Kiara Advani’s birthday bash was full of gifts, dance & cake; Could you spot Sidharth Malhotra?

Kiara Advani just turned a year older today, and on her special day, wishes are pouring in from every corner. Be it fans or her industry friends; everyone has taken to their social media handle to wish the diva. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her intimate Birthday bash. It appeared from the video that only her close buddies were a part of this bash. From surprise gifts to cakes to dancing, everything looked quite happening in the video. But what really caught our attention was the presence of her rumoured beau .

Yes! You heard that right. Sidharth Malhotra was very much a part of her birthday bash, and the video is proof. The video begins with Kiara holding a big balloon with ‘Happy Birthday Kiara’ written on it. Then she could be seen cutting the cake, dancing with her friends, and then a series of pictures just passes by in a flash. Well, we spotted Sidharth Malhotra in one of those pictures wearing a blue shirt.

Take a look :

Could you spot Sidharth Malhotra? Well, the rumour of their affair has been going on for quite a long time now, but neither Kiara nor Sidharth has ever spoken about this. Both the actors have chosen to keep mum.

But, Sidharth Malhotra being a part of Kiara Advani’s birthday speaks a thousand words. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor wishes his ‘Preeti’ Kiara Advani on her birthday with a ‘Kabir Singh’ meme; Actress reacts