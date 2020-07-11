Kiara Advani’s ‘expectation vs reality’ video of walking out of the house post lockdown is literally all of us

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb.

Kiara Advani, as we speak, is quarantining at home with her family, and since she is not shooting, Kiara is making the most of her time by working out at home and baking. Yes, Kiara baked some lip-smacking cookies for the family, and after feeding her family, Kiara’s younger brother penned a handwritten note for his star sister thanking her for making the best desserts in the house. That said, looks like Kiara is really missing her ramp walks because today, this Kabir Singh actress took to social media to post a funny video on the difference between how she thought she would walk out of quarantine versus what’s the actual reality amid COVID 19.

While the first video starts with an expectation of a glamorous ramp walk stepping into reality, the second video is when we can see Kiara armed with a lot of safety gear as she preps to move out of the house. In a nutshell, while we all would dream of walking out of the house dressed in our glamorous best, the reality is that we all we step out of the house armed with face masks and other safety gear. Well, clearly, this is how Kiara will be walking outside post lockdown because as we all know, social distancing is the new normal.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which will release digitally on Independence Day 2020

Check out Kiara Advani's video here:

ALSO READ Kiara Advani turns into a home baker as she whips up cookies amid lockdown leaving Tiger Shroff salivating

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×