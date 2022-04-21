Kiara Advani’s look from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar issues an apology: LIVE Updates
Amitabh Bachchan made Tiger Shroff's morning brighter as he shared a post wherein he was imitating the Heropanti 2 actor's kicks. He wrote, "Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’"
A week after Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was papped at the airport this morning as he left for the shoot. Ranbir was exuding charm in casuals and also made sure to follow COVID 19 protocols.
After receiving backlash from fans, Akshay Kumar stepped down as the ambassador of an elaichi brand and even issued an apology. He wrote, “Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 20, 2022