Kiara Advani’s look from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar issues an apology: LIVE Updates

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 21, 2022 10:42 AM IST  |  23.6K
Another day in B-Town comes with some exciting news. To begin with, Akshay Kumar has stepped down as brand ambassador of elaichi brand and issued an apology. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is making headlines for her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. As the day catches pace, we bring you all the live updates from B-Town.
April 21, 2022, 10:39 am IST
Amitabh Bachchan tries imitating Tiger Shroff's kick abilities; Leaves latter overwhelmed

Amitabh Bachchan made Tiger Shroff's morning brighter as he shared a post wherein he was imitating the Heropanti 2 actor's kicks. He wrote, "Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’"

 

 

April 21, 2022, 10:10 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor papped at airport as he leaves for shoot

A week after Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was papped at the airport this morning as he left for the shoot. Ranbir was exuding charm in casuals and also made sure to follow COVID 19 protocols.

 

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video here:

April 21, 2022, 09:48 am IST
Akshay Kumar quits as brand ambassador of an elaichi brand; Issues apology

After receiving backlash from fans, Akshay Kumar stepped down as the ambassador of an elaichi brand and even issued an apology. He wrote, “Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

 

 

