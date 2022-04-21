Kiara Advani’s look from Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar issues an apology: LIVE Updates

Another day in B-Town comes with some exciting news. To begin with, Akshay Kumar has stepped down as brand ambassador of elaichi brand and issued an apology. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is making headlines for her up

Another day in B-Town comes with some exciting news. To begin with, Akshay Kumar has stepped down as brand ambassador of elaichi brand and issued an apology. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is making headlines for her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. As the day catches pace, we bring you all the live updates from B-Town.