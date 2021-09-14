Kiara Advani’s stunning tie & dye fever will take your mid week blues away; VIDEO inside

Kiara Advani is one such actress who always makes heads turn with her fashion game. The diva looks stunning in every outfit and makes her fans and followers go gaga over her. The actress is basking in the success of her recently released film with . She received a lot of praise for her acting. Well, Kiara’s yet another glamourous avatar has surfaced on the internet and we bet she will take your mid-week blues away with her fashion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani’s fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted a video of the actress who appears to be shooting for a photoshoot. The actress wore a bralette over a trouser. The co-ord set had a tie-dye print and we have to admit that Kiara carried it way too stylishly. She left her hair open. Sharing this video Lakshmi wrote, “Tie dye fever”. Fans were quick to react in the comments section. From posting fire emojis to posting heart emojis, they filled the comments section with lots of love.