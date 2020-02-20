  1. Home
Kiara Advani’s topless shot from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar gives netizens perfect meme material

Kiara Advani shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar and it was shared on social media. However, her bold act for the same was turned into hilarious memes by netizens. Check it out.
3910 reads Mumbai
One of the annual calendars in Bollywood comes from the famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani and every year, many new stars shoot for it. This year, Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani shot for Dabboo’s calendar and went topless for a photo. A day back, when all the calendar shots were unveiled on social media, they went viral. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Saif Ali Khan, several stars posed for the same. However, Kiara’s calendar shot seems to have given rise to several memes on social media that are going viral. 

In a bold move, Kiara can be seen posing topless for Dabboo’s calendar and it seems to have given netizens the perfect meme material. From showing Kiara to be covered in a saree to putting her in a dress, users on social media put their brains to use and photoshopped the calendar shot to make hilarious memes. Some even added Kabir Singh's touch to Kiara’s photo in the calendar and turned it into an epic meme fest on social media. 

Those who seemed to be irked by Kiara’s bold move turned the calendar shot in memes. While some even praised the photo, the majority of users turned the calendar shot into a meme. 

Check out Kiara Advani’s memes:

Meanwhile, other stars who went bold on Dabboo’s calendar are Sunny Leone and Vidya Balan. Several stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and more shot the same. On the work front, Kiara will be seen next in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah. The film will hit the screens on July 3, 2020. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar on Eid 2020 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. 

Credits :Twitter

