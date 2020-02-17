Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Guilty’s trailer to be out on THIS date; Karan Johar makes the announcement

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh

Today, right in the morning, took to social media to announce that Netflix’s new Indian original film Guilty’s trailer will release tomorrow i.e. February 18, 2020. Produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, after the 2018 film Lust Stories, Guilty will mark another collaboration between Kiara and Karan Johar. Talking about Guilty, the film will be directed by Ruchi Narain and the film essentially explores the different versions of truth that come out when a small-town girl accuses a college heartthrob of rape.

Guilty, seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, will make us question who is truly "guilty" in such circumstances. Alongside the poster, Karan wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow…” Besides Kiara, Guilty will also feature Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who will be making her debut, and the film will also feature Manikarnika actor Taher Shabbir. A few weeks back, when Kiara's first look from Guilty was revealed, she was seen sporting a Metallica T-shirt, and will be seen as a rebel in the film.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, the director is best known for writing screenplays of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. Besides Guilty, Kiara was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Mr Lele featuring .

