Kiara Advani says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success was 'overwhelming' for the entire team: It's given industry hope

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the film industry with the 2014 film, Fugly. She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back. Kiara is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

Now, Kiara talked about the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to HELLO! Magazine, and said that it was so overwhelming for the entire team. "We worked on it for three years, even during the pandemic. Everyone was happy with the result. It was incredible to be a part of a family comedy that also has an element of horror and was part of a well-known franchise,” she said. The actress said that the film brought back audiences to theatres in large numbers and this year’s highest-grossing film has given the industry hope.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara's latest released film, JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor was also a hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kiara will reunite with Kartik for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures and is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023.

She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan.

