Kiara Advani says 'I'm single till I'm married' amid dating rumours with Shershaah co star Sidharth Malhotra

On a chat show, Kiara Advani admitted that she wouldn't mind dating someone from the film industry. Read on to know more.
28067 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating rumours. Kiara Advani says 'I'm single till I'm married' amid dating rumours with Shershaah co star Sidharth Malhotra.
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Shershaah. But before they make their appearance on the big screen, the co-stars already have found a fan following on social media and die-hard fans approving of their pairing. Their social media banter is no less and were recently spotted driving around the city. Despite many such tell-tale signs, Kiara opened up about her relationship status on Neha Dhupia's virtual chat show No Filter Neha. 

While she stuck to her status and revealed that she is single, the actress admitted that she wouldn't mind dating someone from the acting community. Opening up on her current relationship status, she said, "So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single.” 

Kiara added, "I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sky above, earth below, and peace within

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

As for Sidharth, the actor had denied rumours last year when he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show. "The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single," Sidharth had remarked. 

Well, dating or no, Sid and Kiara already have a lot of shippers on social media. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani enjoy a car ride together in the city

Credits :Neha Dhupia chat show

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

It's only pr for their upcoming movie but if they are really together then Sidharth's lovers are for sure clapping right now knowing he's free ^_^

