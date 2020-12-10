Kiara Advani says Indoo Ki Jawani BO pressure is not playing on her mind: The world isn’t operating as before

Kiara Advani is all set to win over the audience as Indoo in Abir Sengupta's film, Indoo Ki Jawani. In a recent chat, Kiara opened up about the box office pressure owing to the film releasing in theatres amid the pandemic and shared her take on it.

After a long wait, Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is finally hitting the screens tomorrow. Amid pandemic, Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the films that are hitting the screens and the excitement among the cast is evident. While the trailer has been received well by the audiences, Kiara's looks and performance is being talked about the most. However, the uncertainty of the box office remains as theatres are following protocols and COVID 19 guidelines of operating at 50 percent capacity. Amid this, Kiara opened up about her take on box office expectation from the film.

Talking about it to Mid-Day, Kiara shared that it was a huge deal for her to headline a film all alone and the director picking her for it. About the box office pressure, Kiara shared that she feels that the world is not working the way it was before the pandemic and hence, that itself has been an impacting factor on people's minds towards actors. She shared that the pressure is not playing on her mind and that she hopes that wherever the film releases, audiences see it and like it.

Sharing her thoughts on the box office pressure, Kiara said, "We need to be practical and not expect too much from its box-office. The world is not operating the way it did pre-pandemic. So, our sense of normal has shifted, thus effecting a shift in how an actor should be perceived. I hope people watch the film wherever they are comfortable - theatres or on the OTT platform."

Meanwhile, Indoo Ki Jawani is a film about a small-town girl, Indoo from Ghaziabad and how her life changes when she uses dating apps to fall in love with a guy who turns out to be a Pakistani. The film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. It is helmed by debutante director Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. It is all set to release in theatres on December 11, 2020.

