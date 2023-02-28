Kiara Advani says post-wedding ‘glow is real’; Sidharth Malhotra feels their marriage was ‘meant to be’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ’s wedding ceremony in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, was straight out of a fairytale! The actors, who worked together in their film Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Post their wedding ceremony, they hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara first met each other at the wrap-up party of Kiara’s 2018 anthology film Lust Stories , and then got a chance to work with each other in Shershaah. They fell in love while shooting for the film, and began dating, however, they kept their relationship hush-hush. Now that they are married, Sidharth and Kiara talked about their lives post wedding, and how happy they have been!

While speaking to News18, Sidharth Malhotra talked about their film Shershaah, and how he feels he and Kiara were ‘meant to be’. “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s twin brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding,” said Sidharth.

Kiara Advani blushed as she talked about her life post marriage, and said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy.” Sidharth Malhotra also added that Shershaah will always remain an incredibly special film for him and that ‘the reel has turned into real’ through the film.