Kiara Advani says she will think 'twice' to do a Hindi remake of South Indian films in future

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which is slated to release in theatres on May 20. The actress has been a part of many remakes and talking about the same, in a recent conversation with Indian Express, Kiara revealed that she will have to think twice before doing any remakes in the future as most of the films are available for the audience to watch on the OTT platform.

Further, she said, "I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform because I feel I can watch it." The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress said that she watches many dubbed films in other languages. "But if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline, because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience," she added. Kiara also said that Bollywood is not backing on South films and she feels that it is about telling a good story to the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in the comedy-drama film, Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. The actress will also feature in Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu political-drama film, RC15 co-starring Ram Charan, and directed by S. Shankar.

