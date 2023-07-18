Kiara Advani says she'd happily be brand ambassador for romantic films: 'It's just my most favorite genre'

Kiara Advani is one of the most successful actresses in the entertainment industry. She is currently basking on the success of her recently released film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress received immense love for portraying the character of Katha so elegantly. Kiara has earned appreciation for showcasing her versatility with diverse characters across genres. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani was asked about her favorite genre and she expressed her desire to be the brand ambassador of romantic films. Read below to know why she chose the romantic genre.

Kiara Advani wants to be the brand ambassador for romantic films

During an interaction with Film Companion, a fan asked Kiara which was her favorite genre and which genre she was planning to do next in the future.

Sharing a light smile, the actress said, "As an actor, I said ambition has come in there's a drive I want to do much more. I've never done an action movie so I feel like I'm ready for it. I want to push myself to do an action film."

Kiara further added that she also wants to do a period film. Talking about her favorite genre, the actress said, "There are a lot of genres that I have yet to work in."

Stressing on the point, Kiara said, "Earlier, the romance genre happens to be my go-to and most favorite to watch as an audience."

Speaking about her favorite genre, the actress expressed her desire to be the brand ambassador of romantic films as she said, "I'd happily be the brand ambassador for a romantic film because it's just my most favorite genre, like an intense soulful romantic movie." She also said that the romantic genre is her go-to and "most favorite" to watch as an audience.

Work-wise, Kiara is set to feature in Game Changer with Ram Charan. According to reports, the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are considering Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly opted out of it.

