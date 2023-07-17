Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra inspired her to become more ambitious: 'He nudged me to what I'm capable'

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. With her natural acting skills, the actress captivates everyone's hearts. The actress, who is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, got married to Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year in February. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani revealed how she became more ambitious after her marriage and she gave the credit to her husband-actor Sidharth.

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra inspired her to become more ambitious

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kiara Advani spoke about her preparation for different roles to the risks she takes in selecting projects. She also revealed about sharing her passion for acting with her actor and husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani said that her ambition has hit her post-marriage. Explaining the point, the actress said that she realized she wanna do more than before. She said, "I know I bring this much to the table but I need to push myself and I know what I can do with this." Kiara said that she has learned to value her ambitions.

The actress also added that in the last couple of months, she realized "there is so much more" than what other people tell about her. When she was asked if Sidharth has helped her to make her more ambitious, Kiara flashed a big smile and said, "He has helped me to become more chill. It is kinda nice to have a partner who is also in this field."

She further added that the couple has interesting conversations about work at home in a very "passionate way." The actress was blushing as she said, "Actually he has (inspired). he also nudged me to be like 'You are capable of so much more. Don't hold back, just do what you wanna do.' This is great."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst close friends and family. Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and the internet gushed over the gorgeous-looking couple.

Work-wise, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. It was also reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are considering Kiara after Priyanka Chopra allegedly opted out of it.

