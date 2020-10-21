  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani seems to be in full spiritual mode as she goes trekking with her friends; See PHOTO & VIDEO

Kiara Advani's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. Meanwhile, the actress recently went for trekking and posted pictures on social media.
28067 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani seems to be in full spiritual mode as she goes trekking with her friends; See PHOTO & VIDEOKiara Advani seems to be in full spiritual mode as she goes trekking with her friends; See PHOTO & VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as her upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar is about to release soon in the next few days. The fans and critics have already showered heaps of praises on the actress for her stellar performance in the movie. Meanwhile, she recently took some time off from her busy schedule and went trekking with her friends. The Lust Stories fame actress who is an avid social media user and has shared glimpses of her trip.  

The first one happens to be a video in which Kiara and her friends are seen happily venturing into the wilderness. While on one instance, all of them are listening to a peppy number, the very other instance, they are seen meditating amidst the scenic background. Talking about the actress, she looks undeniably pretty sans makeup and is wearing black athleisure along with matching shoes. She has also shared a picture of herself meditating alone amidst the beautiful background.

Check out the picture and the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sky above, earth below, and peace within 

A post shared by KIARA (kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sky above, earth below, and peace within 

A post shared by KIARA (kiaraaliaadvani) on

Apart from her spectacular acting in Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani is also praised for her amazing performance in the song Burj Khalifa. For the unversed, the stunning diva also danced barefoot in Dubai’s desert for this song. Talking about it, Kiara exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.” 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani opens up on dancing barefoot in burning desert sand for Laxmmi Bomb’s Burj Khalifa

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

You may like these
Kiara Advani doles out pretty festive look in ethnic wear for Laxmmi Bomb promotion; Says Kinda missed posing
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani embrace trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as they promote Laxmmi Bomb
Love or Hate: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Burjkhalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb? COMMENT
Burjkhalifa Song: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's latest song from Laxmmi Bomb is all things over the top
Newswrap Oct 17: Kangana Ranaut responds to FIR against her, Kiara Advani on Burj Khalifa song & more
Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani set to arrive with the biggest party anthem tomorrow

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement