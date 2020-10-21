Kiara Advani seems to be in full spiritual mode as she goes trekking with her friends; See PHOTO & VIDEO

Kiara Advani's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb. Meanwhile, the actress recently went for trekking and posted pictures on social media.

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as her upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite is about to release soon in the next few days. The fans and critics have already showered heaps of praises on the actress for her stellar performance in the movie. Meanwhile, she recently took some time off from her busy schedule and went trekking with her friends. The Lust Stories fame actress who is an avid social media user and has shared glimpses of her trip.

The first one happens to be a video in which Kiara and her friends are seen happily venturing into the wilderness. While on one instance, all of them are listening to a peppy number, the very other instance, they are seen meditating amidst the scenic background. Talking about the actress, she looks undeniably pretty sans makeup and is wearing black athleisure along with matching shoes. She has also shared a picture of herself meditating alone amidst the beautiful background.

Check out the picture and the video below:

Apart from her spectacular acting in Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani is also praised for her amazing performance in the song Burj Khalifa. For the unversed, the stunning diva also danced barefoot in Dubai’s desert for this song. Talking about it, Kiara exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

