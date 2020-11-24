Kiara Advani sends a virtual hug to rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra after he praises Indoo Ki Jawani trailer

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be together. Amid this, Kiara's film Indoo Ki Jawani trailer dropped yesterday and Sidharth could not stop gushing over the gorgeous star in the same.

Actors and Kiara Advani will be seen together in a film titled Shershaah. However, even before the film has released, rumours of the two seeing each other have been coming in. Recently, when Kiara's film Indoo Ki Jawani trailer dropped, Sidharth took to social media and lauded it. This further added to speculations of the two being together. Amid this, Kiara also has responded to Sidharth's praise for her in the trailer and well, fans surely are loving their cute social media exchange.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidharth sent out good wishes to Indoo Ki Jawani team as the trailer was released. He could not stop gushing over Kiara and her act as Indoo. He wrote, "indoo from Ghaziabad looks (fire emoticons) see you 11th dec guys #IndooKiJawaniTrailer @advani_kiara." He tagged the entire cast of the film along with rumoured girlfriend Kiara. However, the response that Kiara gave to Sidharth's tweet, caught everyone's attention. The Indoo Ki Jawani star sent a virtual hug to Sidharth.

Not just this, with the virtual hug emoticon, Kiara wrote, "Indoo looks forward to seeing you too." The cute banter between the rumoured couple surely caught the attention of their fans.

Take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's tweets:

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, when Kiara had gone with on The Kapil Sharma Show, the superstar accidentally may have confirmed her relationship with Sidharth by calling her bade 'Siddhanton wali ladki' while joking. The video of the show also went viral. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Shershaah. The film is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was a Kargil War hero. It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan. Besides this, Kiara will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. It will hit the screens on December 11, 2021.

