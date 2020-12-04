Kiara Advani set to star in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 'Karram Kurram' based on the women behind Lijjat Papad

Kiara Advani has bagged another big ticket project as Ashutosh Gowariker has roped her in for a story based on women empowerment revolving around India's homegrown brand.

It's raining movies for Kiara Advani! The actress who gave one of her first blockbuster hits last year with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz seems to be on a roll. After starring in a big budget film Laxmmi and Indoo Ki Jawaani in the pipeline for release this month, there's more good news for Kiara fans. The actress has now bagged another big ticket project as Ashutosh Gowariker has roped her in for a story based on India's homegrown brand Lijjat Papad.

Bank rolled by Sunita Gowariker and directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla, the film has been titled Karram Kurram -- its popular ad jingle. The film will see Kiara in the lead role as a housewife who started a women's co-operative organisation to bring together six other housewives and make papads as means to earn for their households. With papads in India being synonymous with the brand's name, Kiara's film is likely to generate a massive interest among the masses.

It will also be interesting to see Kiara in a role that will mark a shift from her usually glamourous or urban avatars. The actress is currently shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo with , Anil Kapoor and in Chandigarh. Her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani is set to release in theatres on 11 December, 2020, and is touted to be one of the first big film to hit the screens.

Do you think Kiara will ace the character in Ashutosh Gowariker's Karram Kurram? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

