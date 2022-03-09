Kiara Advani sets stage on fire as she grooves at sister Ishita’s pre-wedding festivities; Throwback VIDEO

Kiara Advani is beaming with joy as her sister Ishita Advani has embarked on a new journey with husband Karma Vivan. The couple tied the knot in Goa, last week. Videos and pictures from Kiara’s sisters' wedding went viral and left fans in complete awe. Just recently, we got our hands over one interesting video of Kiara dancing her heart out and setting the stage on fire with her killer moves at Ishita’s pre-wedding festivities. In the short clip, Kiara can be seen dancing flawlessly with her girls' squad on the tunes of ‘For Aisha’ from ‘The Sky is Pink’ by MEMBA.

For the event, Kiara was seen dressed in a sexy pink outfit. She wore a cutout dress featuring a thigh-high-slit. She paired the flowy gown with high heels. Needless to say, the Shershaah actor looked extremely gorgeous and happiest sister at Ishita’s wedding. She was also seen clad in a sequin green cocktail dress in another pre-wedding festivity. On the main occasion, i.e. the wedding day, Kiara was seen all dressed up in orange and golden stunning lehenga with gajra (flower garland for hair).

Back in 2019, Kiara shared a post announcing her sister's engagement to Karma Vivan. Sharing a picture of the couple, she had written on Instagram, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma."

