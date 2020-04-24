Kiara Advani shares her current mental state with a throwback video; Varun Dhawan calls her 'sugar high child'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Kiara Advani shares an adorable throwback video from 1996 stating her mental state because of the current situation going on in the country.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has got a chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones and family. It has also given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching to poetry. Amid the quarantine period, Kiara Advani is making sure to treat her fans to her amazing photos and videos on social media. After sharing an adorable childhood video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen having water in her favourite Cinderella cup and after showing off her Bharatanatyam skills donning a Ballerina dress, Kiara has treated fans with yet another adorable childhood video.

The video which was taken in the year 1996 shows Kiara who is sitting on a tricycle is telling her mom on camera that she is fed up of waiting because she feels like going and then she rides away with her tricycle. Stating about her current mood due to the lockdown, sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "Mummy, I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going” My mental state right now but...nobody’s goin out! Home sweet home! #thewonderyears." As soon as the Good Newwz actress posted the video, commented "Sugar high child" while Athiya Shetty commented, "a real mood."

(Also Read: Kiara Advani flaunts her Bharatanatyam moves in Ballerina dress; Arjun Kapoor says 'heady mix of class & mass')

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Netflix's film Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.

Check out Kiara Advani's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×