Kiara Advani shares a sneak peek of Jug Jugg Jeeyo night shoot as she waits for her shot in a dolled up avatar

Kiara Advani took to social media to drop a glimpse of how night shoots for Jug Jugg Jeeyo look like. The gorgeous star left fans in awe of her ethnic look as she waited to get called for her shot.

Actress Kiara Advani is quite active on social media and off late, she has been sharing glimpses from her current film Jug Jugg Jeeyo's shoot in Chandigarh. The gorgeous star has been busy with the shoot in Chandigarh with , Anil Kapoor and and often leaves fans impressed with her posts on social media featuring the behind-the-scenes action. Recently, Kiara shared how night shoots look like on the sets and left fans in awe of her look.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped a photo from her vanity van where she was seen sitting on a chair and waiting for her shot. In the monochrome photo, the gorgeous star was seen clad in a lehenga with hair and makeup done. As she sat patiently in her vanity, Kiara was seen browsing through her phone. Well, with this, the star summed up the shoot life on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and left fans intrigued by her ethnic look.

Sharing the photo, Kiara put the timestamp of 8:05 PM along with the caption. She wrote, "Night Shoot," with a black heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also have been sharing how they are spending time on the sets of the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Besides this, her film Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to release on December 11, 2020 in theatres. The film is helmed by Abir Sengupta and stars Kiara, Aditya Seal in pivotal roles. Not just this, Kiara will also be seen with rumoured beau in Shershaah. The film is based on late Captain Vikram Batra's life, who was Kargil War hero. It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions.

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

