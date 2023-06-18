Kiara Advani shares unseen pics with her dad and Sidharth Malhotra's dad on Father's Day; Fans are impressed

Kiara Advani, who is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry, is often seen sharing adorable family moments on Instagram. On the occasion of Father’s Day today, she took to her handle and shared monochrome pictures with her two fathers. The pictures featured her dad and Sidharth Malhotra's dad from their wedding. The beautiful pictures have grabbed everyone's attention. Interestingly, today also marks the birthday of Kiara's dad.

Kiara Advani drops unseen pictures with her dad and Sidharth Malhotra's dad

Kiara shared two monochrome pictures with her 'darling dads'. In the first picture, she is seen dancing with her daddy while the second candid picture features her holding Sidharth's dad's hand. Along with the pictures, Kiara wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa…And Happy Father’s Day to my two darling dads…#Blessedwiththebest.” Have a look:

Fans showered them with love and sweet wishes soon after Kiara shared the post. A fan wrote, “So sweet sid ke dad ko bhi wish Kiya kiara ek hi Dil hai kitne baar jitogi.” Another one commented, “You are really an epitome kiara, a DIL who not discriminate her in Laws...Really You Deserve a Salute...Lots of Love and respect.” Another one wrote, “Fabulous Father-daughter jodi. Happy Father's Day.” The comments section was filled with lots of heart emojis.

Kiara Advani will be in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan

Meanwhile, Kiara recently hit headlines after Pinkvilla exclusively reported that she has been roped in for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The source revealed, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

Currently, Kiara is busy promoting her film Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film will be released in theatres on June 29.

