Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding pic of Sidharth Malhotra with their moms on Mother's Day; Showers love

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating each other while they were shooting for their first film, Shershaah. After dating for a while, the duo finally tied the knot in February this year. They made their relationship official by sharing wedding pictures on social media and in no time, they took the Internet by storm. Every now and then, the couple keeps sharing unseen glimpses of their wedding. On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram story and dropped a picture featuring Sidharth, his mom and her mom to wish them on Mother's Day.

Kiara Advani shares a special post on Mother's Day

In the unseen picture, Sidharth is seen sporting a yellow sherwani. He is seen happily posing with his mom and Kiara's mom. Kiara's mom is seen wearing an orange lehenga while his mom looks stunning in a green embroidered outfit. The picture is from Sidharth and Kiara's Mehendi ceremony. Along with the picture, Kiara wrote, "Happy Mothers Day. Today and everyday." Sidharth reposted the picture and wished both his moms. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently jetted off to an undisclosed location. Reportedly, they went for a quick holiday. They were seen making heads turn at the airport in their casual attires. Fans were elated to see them together after a long time.

Work front

Kiara is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks her second collaboration with him after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot. The film will be released on June 29. Apart from this, she also has Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth will make his OTT debut this year with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Sidharth also has Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can't stop blushing after paparazzi call them 'bhaiya bhabhi'