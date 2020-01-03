Kiara Advani shares a video from her wildlife safari & we wonder if it is Sidharth Malhotra going 'wow'; WATCH

Amidst rumours of a relationship, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned to Mumbai this morning. Kiara shared a video from her wildlife safari along with some photos. But, fans have been asking if Sidharth Malhotra took the video. Check it out.

When it comes to two actors in Bollywood who have been linked to each other for quite some time, and Kiara Advani’s name comes to mind. The two will soon be seen together in Shershaah as co-stars and when the shooting was going on, often they were snapped together on the sets. Rumours of their alleged relationship have been rife. However, time and again, Kiara and Sidharth have denied it. Amidst this, Sidharth and Kiara were snapped this morning as they returned from their vacay.

Later, Kiara took to Instagram to drop some stunning pictures from her vacation. Along with the photos, the Laxmmi Bomb actress also shared a video in which she can be seen enjoying a wildlife safari. In the video, Kiara is seen sitting comfortably in an open jeep while someone shooting the video can be seen going ‘wow.’ Fans have been wondering if the voice in the video is of none other than Sidharth. Sidharth too had shared a photo from the wilderness which added to the speculations of the two spending the New Year’s together.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to the bay after New Year’s celebrations)

In the photos, Kiara can be seen enjoying her trip to the wildlife park. She captioned a photo as, “Walking safari #OneWithNature.” In another photo, Kiara is seen with binoculars in her hand as she goes on a hot air balloon ride. She captioned the photo as, “Further you look, closer you feel.” Fans have been loving her photos from her vacation and have been speculating in the comments that the photographer is Sidharth.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life while fighting the Kargil War. Sidharth will be seen stepping into the shoes of the war hero and Kiara will be seen playing his love interest. The film is directed by Visnuvardhan and produced by . It is slated to release in 2020.

