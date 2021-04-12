Kiara Advani shells out the right kind of Monday motivation as she nails a backflip in a workout video; WATCH

Kiara Advani is among the fittest stars in Bollywood. Recently, she shared a video of her workout as she attempted a backflip stunt and managed to ace it.

Actress Kiara Advani often treats her fans with interesting photos and videos from her life on social media and leaves them intrigued. Be it updates about her work or her fun time with family, the Good Newwz actress loves to chronicle all on her social media. And her workouts also have also been a part of her uploads. Speaking of this, recently, Kiara managed to try her hand at gym stunts and shared a glimpse of one of them. The video has surely left her fans impressed.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara shared a video in which she is seen acing a backflip with the help of her trainer. The Kabir Singh star is seen clad in a purple tank top with black tights in the video. Her hair is seen tied up in a ponytail and she is seen sporting sneakers. In the video, Kiara is seen gearing up to go for the backflip with the help of her trainer. In another moment, she takes the leap and manages to land on her feet comfortably.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Kiara asked her fans if she would be able to nail it again or not. Many voted 'Yes' for the star and hoped that she would be able to do it again. In her caption on the video, Kiara wrote and called herself a 'beginner.'

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and . The shoot was going on till last month. However, after Kartik tested positive for COVID 19, all came to a standstill. Recently, the actor recovered and the shoot is expected to resume soon. Besides this, Kiara also has Shershaah with . The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021. She also will be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with , and Anil Kapoor.

