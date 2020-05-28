Kiara Advani showed off dancing skills as she rehearsed for Kalank's track First Class; Watch Throwback Video

Kiara Advani danced like a pro while rehearsing on the song First Class from Kalank with a choreographer in a throwback video.

Everyone has been staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and rightly so. However, people have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy. While some are having a fun time trying on filters on social media apps, some are trying their hands-on cooking. Talking about Kiara Advani, the actress has been using this quarantine period by trying her hands-on sketching and she has also been sharing about the same with fans on her social media account.

Recently, we came across a throwback video where Kiara is seen flaunting her amazing dancing skills as she rehearses on the song First Class from Kalank. In the video, the Good Newwz actress looks pretty donning black tights with a black loose tee and an orange coloured sports bra underneath the top. The actress has paired up her look with white shoes, no makeup and has left her hair open looking beautiful like always. Kiara dances like a pro giving the perfect expression as she grooves on the song with a choreographer.

For the uninitiated, Kiara was seen in a cameo role in Abhishek Varman's Kalank starring , , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She portrayed the role of Lajjo in the film and was seen shaking a leg with Varun Dhawan in the song First Class. The music of the film is composed by Pritam while lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kiara looked stunning in the song and drove the audience crazy with her cameo appearance itself.

Check out Kiara Advani's video here:

Meanwhile, the actress who was not so active on social media has been treating fans with her amazing selfies amidst the lockdown. From her no-makeup selfie to her messy hair, the actress has her selfie game on point. The actress has also dug out some old videos and photos from her childhood days and has been sharing them on her social media accounts. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country. However, a new release date of the movie shall be announced soon. Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay.

