Kiara Advani shows her goofy side in THIS throwback video with hilarious expressions; WATCH

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a throwback video shared by a fan where the actress is seen making goofy expressions.

The COVID 19 lockdown has given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching, painting, singing, poetry and sharing about the same on social media. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. The actress has been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Not only this, but Kiara has also been sharing a few throwback videos of her childhood days for fans on social media.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Kiara where the actress is seen making a goofy expression and we are just loving it. The video starts with Kiara sitting on a chair looking stunning donning a black and white striped crop top with a matching pant. The actress at first smiles while looking at the camera but then she pretends to sleep by shutting off her eyes and when the camera comes close to her she acts surprise and wakes up and then starts smiling after giving a hilarious expression.

Meanwhile, the actress who was not so active on social media has been treating fans with some amazing selfies of the actress amid the lockdown. From her no-makeup selfie to her messy hair; the actress has her selfie game on point. The actress has also dug out some old videos and photos from her childhood days and has been sharing them on her social media accounts. From doing Bharatnatyam in a Ballet dress to having water in her favourite Cinderella cup, Kiara has given a glimpse of her best and cute childhood memories to her fans.

Check out Kiara Advani's video here:

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Netflix's film Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current situation going on in the country. However, a new release date of the movie shall be announced soon. Kiara will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.

