Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani shows us how to dress up for video calls during lockdown

Actress Kiara Advani tickled the funny bone by sharing a photograph showing how she dresses up for video calls.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: April 8, 2020 06:35 pm
Kiara Advani shows us how to dress up for video calls during lockdownKiara Advani shows us how to dress up for video calls during lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara took to Instagram stories where she shared a picture of herself, which seemed to be either taken during a photoshoot or during an event.

In the picture, Kiara is seen dressed in a stunning white gown paired with black gloves while she's holding her phone.

She captioned the image: "Dressed up for all my FaceTime, Skype and Whatsapp calls".

On the acting front, Kiara was recently seen in Netflix's film "Guilty".

She will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kartik Aaryan.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Seal REVEALS how it was to work with Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawani: We got along very well

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement