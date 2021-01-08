Kiara Advani shows us how she's 'charged for 2021' as she sweats it out after her Maldives vacay; WATCH

Kiara Advani recently returned from the Maldives with Sidharth Malhotra after ringing in the New Year 2021. Now, the star is back at the gym and is ensuring she gives a fit start to the year.

Like many Bollywood stars, Kiara Advani also welcomed 2021 in the Maldives with rumoured beau . She returned a few days when she and Sidharth were snapped at the airport after their arrival. And now, it looks like she is in the mood to burn off the holiday calories as she recently shared a glimpse of her grueling gym session. The Indoo Ki Jawani star shared a couple of videos and gave all a glimpse of how she is readying herself to take on the year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara shared a series of videos in which she is seen lifting weights and working out with her trainer. She is seen clad in athleisure as she sweats it out to the beats of a peppy song. As she works out, one can see her determination to sweat it all out. Her hair was neatly tied up in a high pony during her workout. The Shershaah star ensured she kicks off the New Year on a fit note with her workout session.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "Charged for 2021." Many fans of the actress were completely impressed by her determination to sweat it all out.

Take a look at Kiara Advani's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal. The film released in December 2020. Besides this, she will be seen next in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. Kiara will be seen playing Dimple Cheema who was Captain Vikram Batra's fiance while Sidharth will be playing the Kargil War hero.

