Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra can't stop smiling as they have a blast with Riteish Deshmukh; PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who won hearts with their chemistry in the 2021 film, Shershaah, have been reportedly dating each other for a while now. The couple reportedly started dating while shooting for their film, and although neither of them has made their relationship public. Recently, while appearing in different episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, Sidharth and Kiara had in a way admitted that they were dating. The two have been spotted out together at dinners, parties, and airport lobbies leaving for a vacation.

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth attended producer Ashvini Yardi's star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Now, a candid picture of the rumoured lovebirds is doing rounds on the internet, in which they can be seen interacting with Riteish Deshmukh. For the occasion, Kiara wore a white butterfly halter top teamed with a golden shiny skirt and high heels while the Student Of The Year actress opted for a denim shirt paired with grey pants and white shoes. Riteish, on the other hand, is seen donning a black suit.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra new film

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated the one year of Shershaah and also dropped hints about sharing the screen again in an undisclosed project. Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that the couple is in talks for Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com with Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Sidharth will also star next in Yodha with Raashii Khanna, Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. Whereas will reunite with Kartik Aaryan for SatyaPrem Ki Katha after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC-15, which is a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.

