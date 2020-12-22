Kiara Advani on Sidharth Malhotra co starrer Shershaah: It's uncertain when it'll release or on which platform

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, Shershaah. In a recent chat, Kiara opened up about the release of the film and shared that it is made for the big screen experience.

A biopic starring Kiara Advani and had hit the headlines when it was announced. The shoot of the film also was going on this year when COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation and it went into lockdown. Due to it, the shoot for Kiara and Sidharth's film was stalled and it began post restrictions were eased off. The film reportedly got wrapped up in October 2020 and since then, fans have been waiting for a release date announcement. Now, Kiara has opened up about the release of her and Sidharth's co-starrer in a chat.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Kiara shared that amid the COVID 19 pandemic, she has become 'platform-agnostic.' She shared that the release date of the film is yet to be zeroed upon and that the platform on which it will come out is 'uncertain.' However, adding that her and Sidharth's film is made for the big screen, she shared the biopic is made on a person whom she respects a lot. Sidharth and Kiara shot together in Chandigarh and in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming biopic.

It's uncertain when the film will release or on which platform. I have become platform-agnostic. Kiara Advani on Shershaah

Opening up about Captain Vikram Batra's biopic release, Kiara told the national daily, "It's uncertain when the film will release or on which platform. I have become platform-agnostic. That said, this film is made for a big-screen experience. It's the story of a man I have immense respect for."

Shershaah will star Sidharth as Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery. Kiara will be seen as Dimple Cheema, Vikram's fiance in the film. The film is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by 's Dharma Productions. Initially, it was supposed to release on July 3, 2020. However, due to COVID 19 pandemic, the film was postponed.

