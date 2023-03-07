Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look oh-so-in-love in PICS from Haldi ceremony; Actress wishes fans happy Holi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on 7th February 2023, in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. While they posted pictures from their wedding ceremony, and mehendi sundowner, fans had been eagerly waiting for the couple to post pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Now, Kiara has shared the pictures from their haldi on the occasion of Holi, and the pictures are simply beautiful. Kiara wished her fans a happy Holi while sharing the pictures.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pictures from their Haldi ceremony

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account and posted three pictures from the Haldi ceremony. The first one shows Kiara and Sidharth gazing lovingly at each other, with haldi smeared on their face. The next one shows them posing for a picture, and Sidharth is seen flaunting Kiara's name written with henna on his palm. The third picture shows Kiara smearing haldi on Sidharth's face while he is all smiles. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours," wrote Kiara. Check out the pictures below!

In the pictures, Kiara is seen wearing an orange sleeveless kurti with golden embroidery. Sidharth also wore a matching outfit, and is seen in an orange printed kurta in the pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Kiara tied her hair back, with a few face-framing tendrils in the front. She accessorized with huge statement earrings, and matching stacked bracelets. They joy and glow on Kiara and Sidharth's faces in unmissable!

Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra a 'great partner'

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kiara Advani talked about her life after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. When asked how her life has changed post marriage, Kiara told News 18 Showsha that she is 'running a home' for the first time. Kiara said that it's a beautiful phase and that post-married life has been lovely, and she is extremely happy. She also revealed Sidharth's 3 best qualities. She said that he is respectful towards everyone, is a warm person, and is a 'great partner'.

"He is always motivating me whether it’s working out, or trying new things. He is very adventurous, very driven. He has got that fire in him so it's contagious,” said Kiara.

