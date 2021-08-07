Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a classy couple in recent pics; Leave netizens in awe of their chemistry

Kiara Advani and have been one of the most talked about couples in the tinselvile. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now and they are said to be going strong with their relationship. Although neither Kiara nor Sidharth have made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts and sizzling chemistry speak volumes about their rumoured love affair. And now the rumoured couple is once again making the headlines for their recent photoshoot.

In the pics, the Indoo Ki Jawani actress was a sight to behold in her black blouse with a plunging neckline which she had paired with a monochromatic skirt, shimmery black dupatta with a heavy silver border and a brown belt. Kiara had completed her look with a plait and jhumka style earrings. On the other hand, the Student of the Year star looked dapper in his striped blue coloured suit which he had paired with a black shirt. The pics went viral in no time and the netizens were in awe of their chemistry and dropped fire emoticons and hearts in the comment section.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

Meanwhile, Kiara had recently opened up on her equation with Sidharth and said that she finds him extremely driven and focused on the professional front. Speaking about the bond, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress stated, “We got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around”.

