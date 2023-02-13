Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi, Mira rock the saree look
Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar and Mira Rajput were seen rocking the saree look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's grand wedding reception. See PICS...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the much-loved Bollywood couple who tied the knot recently, are celebrating their union with their film industry friends and colleagues tonight. The Shershaah couple hosted a grand reception at a famous hotel in Mumbai, which was attended by many of the most popular names of Bollywood. Bride Kiara exuded elegance in a black and white silk gown, which she paired with a massive diamond-emerald necklace. Groom Sidharth raised the glam quotient in a black shimmery suit.
Kriti, Shilpa, Bhumi and Mira rock the saree look
The grand wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was some of the most glamorous celebrities in the film industry. The popular heroines of B'town raised served glam at the grand event, as they sported some extremely gorgeous looks. Kriti Sanon rocked the desi look in a golden shimmery saree, which she paired with a bralette blouse. She completed her look with a sleek bun and a pair of statement ear studs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked super glamorous in a silver shimmery saree dress. The stylish diva completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of matching pair of stilettos.
Bhumi Pednekar raised the temperature in a golden embellished saree, which she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. The actress, who shared the screen with bride Kiara Advani in the recent OTT superhit Govinda Naam Mera, completed her look with a statement chocker, a sleek bun, and dewy make-up. Mira Rajput, the wife of popular actor Shahid Kapoor exuded elegance in a beautiful blush saree. The star wife completed her look with a matching embroidered sleeveless blouse, a pair of statement earrings, and a soft-waved hairdo.
Sidharth and Kiara's wedding
The much-loved couple tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony which was held at the Suryagarh Fort of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, Tuesday. The wedding, an intimate affair, began with a welcome lunch, which was followed by a high-voltage sangeet, Haldi, and Mehendi ceremonies. Along with the couple's family members some of their film industry friends including director Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and senior actress Juhi Chawla, attended the wedding.
