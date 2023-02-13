Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi, Mira rock the saree look

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani , the much-loved Bollywood couple who tied the knot recently, are celebrating their union with their film industry friends and colleagues tonight. The Shershaah couple hosted a grand reception at a famous hotel in Mumbai, which was attended by many of the most popular names of Bollywood. Bride Kiara exuded elegance in a black and white silk gown, which she paired with a massive diamond-emerald necklace. Groom Sidharth raised the glam quotient in a black shimmery suit.

The grand wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was some of the most glamorous celebrities in the film industry. The popular heroines of B'town raised served glam at the grand event, as they sported some extremely gorgeous looks. Kriti Sanon rocked the desi look in a golden shimmery saree, which she paired with a bralette blouse. She completed her look with a sleek bun and a pair of statement ear studs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked super glamorous in a silver shimmery saree dress. The stylish diva completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of matching pair of stilettos.

Check out the pictures below: