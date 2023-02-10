Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra sangeet: Mishaal Advani gives glimpse of his performance, actress reacts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on cloud 9 now ever since the two have tied the knot. The Shershaah couple have been winning hearts with their wedding pictures. The lovebirds tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding festivities began on February 5 and it was an intimate affair with only close friends and family present. The lovebirds looked lovely in their wedding attires and happiness was evident on their faces. In fact, their wedding video which was shared today broke the internet and how! And now we got our hands on yet another video from the wedding and that is of Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani performing for the beautiful couple. Mishaal Advani performs on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him performing a song for his sister and brother-in-law Sidharth Malhotra. We had earlier reported that Kiara’s brother will be performing a special song for the Shershaah couple and today we got a glimpse of the performance. Mishaal can be seen in all-black attire and looks dapper. Kiara took to the comments section and posted a heart emoji and a hi-fi emoji. Check out the video:

Captain Vikram Batra’s brother to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother. For the unversed, Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra’s role in Shershaah. As per the reports, the couple’s Mumbai reception is happening in St Regis Hotel on February 12. It is said that Vishal is quite busy with his schedule hence he was in two minds whether to attend the function or not but his wife convinced him that they should.

