Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra show some love for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; spotted post movie date-WATCH

Jawan fever has gripped the nation! Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan finally hit the theatres yesterday, and the film has wreaked havoc on the box office. The Atlee directorial had a stellar opening at the box office, and videos of fans dancing their heart out and celebrating the film's release went viral on social media. Many Bollywood celebs have shown their love and support to Jawan too! Last night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted with their family as they exited post watching Jawan in the theatre.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

A video shared by the paparazzi shows Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exiting post watching Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in a theatre. They were also accompanied by their family, and Kiara's parents are seen with them in the video. While Sidharth looked dapper in an olive green hoodie with black pants, Kiara donned a pink long jacket over a white tee and a matching pair of pants. Kiara and Sidharth, along with their family, were seen waiting for the elevator.

Sidharth and Kiara watched Jawan on the day it was released, and their love for Shah Rukh Khan is quite evident! Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, the makers of Jawan held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday night, and it was attended by the cast members, including Nayanthara, and Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also joined the team amid her busy schedule.

About Jawan

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. This film marks the first collaboration between SRK and Atlee, while it is also Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film. Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.

