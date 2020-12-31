Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra slide out of 2020 in style in Maldives as they look forward to New Year; WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have flown together to the Maldives to welcome 2021 there.

Kiara Advani and have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood these days. The couple has been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and looks like they are going strong with their relationship. Although neither Kiara nor Sidharth have made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts together speak volumes about their love affair. In fact, the rumoured love birds were seen heading to the Maldives together for ringing in the New Year in the tropical paradise.

And while the lovebirds are enjoying their time in the Maldives, both Kiara and Sidharth have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Kiara and Sidharth took to their Instagram story and have now shared videos as they enjoyed the water slide. Kiara was seen wearing a blue coloured bikini and looked quite elated while enjoying her time in the pool. She captioned the video as “Sliding out of 2020.” On the other hand, Siddharth had captioned his sliding video as “Going with the flow! Looking forward to 2021!”

Here’s a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s videos from the Maldives:

To note, while Kiara and Sidharth’s growing proximity continues to grab the eyeballs, the rumoured couple will be soon seen sharing the screen space in ’s upcoming production Shershaah which is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. To note, Sidharth will be seen playing the double role of Indian Army officer Vikram Batra and his twin brother.

