Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Actress’ kaliras feature elements from their love story; Deets Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot yesterday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Fans were eagerly waiting for official wedding pictures from the couple, and they finally shared the lovely snaps last night. The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale, and the newlyweds looked oh-so-in-love, in the stunning pictures. Kiara and Sidharth looked absolutely beautiful in Manish Malhotra outfits. Kiara opted for emerald and diamond jewellery that garnered a lot of attention. Apart from that, it was Kiara’s chooda and kaliras that drew fans’ attention, and we finally found out the details of her bridal kaliras customized by Mrinalini Chandra.

Mrinalini Chandra customized the kaliras for bride Kiara Advani, and in her Instagram posts, she gave fans a closer look at Kiara’s kaliras. It featured trinkets and elements from Kiara and Sidharth’s love story! Not just that, it also includes the couple’s initials, and a thoughtful dedication to Sidharth Malhotra’s late pet dog Oscar. Sharing a close-up of Kiara’s bridal kaliras, Mrinalini Chandra wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra.”

Looks like Sidharth and Kiara’s favourite travel destination is Rome, as one of the trinkets has ‘Rome’ written over it, with an envelope hanging from it. Check out the video below!