Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Actress’ kaliras feature elements from their love story; Deets Inside
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pics were dream-like. We found out the details of Kiara’s bridal kaliras customised by Mrinalini Chandra. Read on!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot yesterday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Fans were eagerly waiting for official wedding pictures from the couple, and they finally shared the lovely snaps last night. The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale, and the newlyweds looked oh-so-in-love, in the stunning pictures. Kiara and Sidharth looked absolutely beautiful in Manish Malhotra outfits. Kiara opted for emerald and diamond jewellery that garnered a lot of attention. Apart from that, it was Kiara’s chooda and kaliras that drew fans’ attention, and we finally found out the details of her bridal kaliras customized by Mrinalini Chandra.
Details of Kiara Advani’s bridal kaliras that feature her love story with Sidharth Malhotra
Mrinalini Chandra customized the kaliras for bride Kiara Advani, and in her Instagram posts, she gave fans a closer look at Kiara’s kaliras. It featured trinkets and elements from Kiara and Sidharth’s love story! Not just that, it also includes the couple’s initials, and a thoughtful dedication to Sidharth Malhotra’s late pet dog Oscar. Sharing a close-up of Kiara’s bridal kaliras, Mrinalini Chandra wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief . This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra.”
Looks like Sidharth and Kiara’s favourite travel destination is Rome, as one of the trinkets has ‘Rome’ written over it, with an envelope hanging from it. Check out the video below!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures
Sidharth and Kiara shared their wedding pictures last night, and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and many others congratulated the newlyweds.
