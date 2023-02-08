Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: How Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya, Arjun-Bhumi & more wished the couple

Bollywood’s most adored couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took their relationship to next level and finally tied the knot today after dating for quite a long time. Their pictures and social media PDA grabbs everyone's attention and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on them. Ahead of their secretive wedding, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. They opted for a low-key wedding which took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh. Finally, the first glimpse of the bride and groom are out and they look dreamy in pastel outfits. Celebrities and fans can’t stop reacting to their pictures. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look dreamy

Kiara and Sidharth look all things dreamy in their wedding pictures. For their big day, they opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits, which looked absolutely classy and minimalistic. The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a special post with their fans along with the wedding pictures. Along with the first pictures from their wedding, they penned a beautiful note. The note read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Here’s the look:

Check out celebs’ reactions As soon as the newlyweds shared the pictures, their friends and family members could not stop reacting to it. In no time, their comment section was filled with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and many more gave blessings to the couple. "Congratulations to this stunning couple... Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness!!!," wrote Arjun, who shared Kiara and Sidharth's wedding picture on his Insta story. "Rab ne bana di jodi," Shraddha Kapoor captioned her Insta story, as she shared her Ek Villain co-star Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding picture. "You twooo!! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani cutestttt... Congratulations!!," wrote Sid's Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Check out here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding details As reported the lovebirds have tied the knot in the presence of nearly 100 guests which consists of close friends and family members. Many big Bollywood names were present at the ceremony but it is also said that the couple will be hosting a lavish reception for their Bollywood colleagues in Mumbai, very soon. Reports also suggest that the couple had opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones were said to be taken away.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot: Fans shower Shershaah couple with lots of love